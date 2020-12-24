Harold Montgomery -- Santee

SANTEE -- Mr. Harold Montgomery, 72, of 282 Mt. Olive Road, Santee, passed away at his residence on Dec. 22, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family is not receiving guests at the residence; however, you can contact John Jefferson at 803-614-4169. Friends can also contact the funeral home.