 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Harold Montgomery -- Santee
0 comments

Harold Montgomery -- Santee

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SANTEE -- Mr. Harold Montgomery, 72, of 282 Mt. Olive Road, Santee, passed away at his residence on Dec. 22, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family is not receiving guests at the residence; however, you can contact John Jefferson at 803-614-4169. Friends can also contact the funeral home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News