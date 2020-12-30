Harold Montgomery -- Santee

SANTEE -- Graveside services for Mr. Harold Montgomery, 72, of 282 Mt. Olive Road, Santee, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Shepherd Outreach Ministry, 289 Pineland St., Vance.
COVID -19 precautions, including masks, will be required for persons attending the service.
Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.
The family is not receiving guests at the residence; however, you can contact John Jefferson at 803-614-4169.
Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may call the funeral home.
