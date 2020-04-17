Harold Marion Aronson -- Charleston

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CHARLESTON -- Harold Marion Aronson, formerly of Orangeburg, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2020, at Bishop Gadsden residential community in Charleston, where he resided for almost 15 years.

Born in Lane, on Feb. 3, 1919, Hal was educated in Bayonne, New Jersey, before returning to Kingstree, to join his father's business. Drafted into the U.S. Army in 1941, Hal qualified as an aviation cadet, and trained to pilot B-17s. After a few bombing missions, he was stationed in London, where he piloted a weather reconnaissance plane for the duration of the War. He left active service as a Captain, but obtained the rank of Major, serving in the Orangeburg National Guard for 20 years.

Following the War, Hal returned to South Carolina to marry Rose Louise Rich of Orangeburg. He founded his own business, Aronson Awning Company, and resided in Orangeburg for the next 60 years. He was a founding member of Temple Sinai on Ellis Avenue.

Although Hal was very proud of his military service and his successful business, his retirement was filled with fun and adventure. He and Rose Louise enjoyed many vacations with family and friends and had an extensive social life throughout the years in Orangeburg. He always looked forward to a summer beach vacation with his family, a tradition that lasted until he was 100 years old.