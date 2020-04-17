Harold Marion Aronson -- Charleston

CHARLESTON -- Harold Marion Aronson, formerly of Orangeburg, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2020, at Bishop Gadsden residential community in Charleston, where he resided for almost 15 years.
Born in Lane, on Feb. 3, 1919, Hal was educated in Bayonne, New Jersey, before returning to Kingstree, to join his father's business. Drafted into the U.S. Army in 1941, Hal qualified as an aviation cadet, and trained to pilot B-17s. After a few bombing missions, he was stationed in London, where he piloted a weather reconnaissance plane for the duration of the War. He left active service as a Captain, but obtained the rank of Major, serving in the Orangeburg National Guard for 20 years.
Following the War, Hal returned to South Carolina to marry Rose Louise Rich of Orangeburg. He founded his own business, Aronson Awning Company, and resided in Orangeburg for the next 60 years. He was a founding member of Temple Sinai on Ellis Avenue.
Although Hal was very proud of his military service and his successful business, his retirement was filled with fun and adventure. He and Rose Louise enjoyed many vacations with family and friends and had an extensive social life throughout the years in Orangeburg. He always looked forward to a summer beach vacation with his family, a tradition that lasted until he was 100 years old.
Throughout his life, Hal spent untold hours in his workshop making beautiful pieces of furniture and in his greenhouse where he grew any and everything. He was quite a golfer in his retirement, prompting one of his foursome to comment, "Hal can knock the hell out of that ball."
After Rose Louise's passing in 2004, Hal moved to Bishop Gadsden Residential Community in Charleston, where he made a new and fulfilling life for himself near to his family.
His family meant everything to him. He was the most loving and generous husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather that there ever could be.
Hal is survived by two daughters, Rhetta Aronson Mendelsohn (The Honorable Joseph S.) and Carol Aronson Kelly (Dr. Patrick J.); as well as adored grandchildren, Leigh Mendelsohn Wey (Peter Deen), Michael Patrick Kelly (Meaghan Harper) and Thomas Harold Kelly; and great-grandsons, Robert Deen and Daniel Joseph Wey, all of Charleston.
In addition, Hal, is survived by his sister-in-law, Fay Aronson-Foglia; brother-in- law, Irwin Feder; and beloved nieces and nephews in Miami, Florida.
Hal was predeceased by his wife of almost 60 years, Rose Louise Rich Aronson; his parents, Henrietta Furschman and Solomon Samuel Aronson of Kingstree and Miami, Florida, as well as his brother, Albert M. Aronson; and sister, Doris Aronson Feder, also of Miami, Florida.
Due to the current pandemic situation, burial services will be private in Sunnyside Cemetery, Orangeburg. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. of Charleston and Dukes Harley of Orangeburg.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials to the Bishop Gadsden Residents Assistance Fund or the charity of one's choice.
A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.
