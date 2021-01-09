Harold Joseph Davis -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Harold Joseph Davis, 89, of Orangeburg, passed away Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. Harold was the husband of the late Virginia Bellew Davis.
A private family graveside service will be held on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Harold was born in Spartanburg, a son of the late Harold Joseph Davis Sr. and Leila Waltrip Davis. He was the former owner and operator of the Western Auto store in Orangeburg. Harold was an active member of First Baptist Church, where he and his wife were active in the Couples Sunday School Class. He was an avid musician, and enjoyed getting together with his friends and playing music, especially playing the mandolin. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren as well.
Survivors include his daughters, Janette D. Danielson (Ward), June D. Thun (Mike) and Joy D. Skelton (Bobby); sisters, Mary Kate Ballenger and Louise Davis Gwinn (Wayne); six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 1240 Russell St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
