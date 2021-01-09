Harold Joseph Davis -- Orangeburg

Harold was born in Spartanburg, a son of the late Harold Joseph Davis Sr. and Leila Waltrip Davis. He was the former owner and operator of the Western Auto store in Orangeburg. Harold was an active member of First Baptist Church, where he and his wife were active in the Couples Sunday School Class. He was an avid musician, and enjoyed getting together with his friends and playing music, especially playing the mandolin. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren as well.