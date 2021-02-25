Harold 'Jordan' Crosby -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Harold “Jordan” Crosby, 21, of Orangeburg, passed away Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Jordan was born on Dec. 19, 1999, to Shawn Nelson and was raised by his mother and his grandparents, George and Robin Bishop, along with his beloved sister, Gracyn.

Jordan is survived by his mother, Shawn; grandparents, George and Robin Bishop; GG Grandmother Sue Magee, Amy Bishop; brother, Austin Smoak; and sisters, Gracyn Bishop, Chloe and Kyleigh Smoak, Danielle Smoak, Toby and Kristina Smoak, Helen Zombro; special friends, Seth Mitchell, Frank, Justin and Sheldon; and numerous other relatives.

Jordan was a 2018 graduate of Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School and was previously employed by Greenlawn.

Jordan loved the outdoors and enjoyed river rafting, riding dirt bikes, fishing and especially spending time with family. He and his grandfather, George, had a special bond, as Jordan was the son he never had. What blessings Jordan and George brought to each other.