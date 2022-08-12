 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Harold Jefferson -- Brooklyn, N.Y.

Harold Jefferson

BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- Memorial services for Mr. Harold Jefferson, 86, of 1411 Linden Blvd, Apt. 4D, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

Mr. Jefferson passed away Tuesday, Aug. 2, at his residence.

There will be no public viewing.

Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and wear a mask.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

