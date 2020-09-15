 Skip to main content
Harold Jackson -- Denmark
DENMARK -- Mr. Harold Jackson of Denmark died Sept. 11, 2020, at Prisma Health Richland, Columbia.

A walk-thru visitation will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Wright's Funeral Home. A graveside service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, in the Jordon Mission Baptist Church Cemetery, Williston. All COVID-19 coronavirus restrictions will be observed and masks are required.

