Harold Jackson -- Denmark

Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

A walk-thru visitation will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Wright's Funeral Home. A graveside service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, in the Jordon Mission Baptist Church Cemetery, Williston. All COVID-19 coronavirus restrictions will be observed and masks are required.