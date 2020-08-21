Harold Denver Roach -- St. Matthews

Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

ST. MATTHEWS -- Graveside services for Mr. Harold Denver Roach will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Greater St. Stephens AME Church in St. Matthews.

Viewing will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, to include all COVID 19 precautions such as masks, social distancing and no congregating within the facility.