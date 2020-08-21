 Skip to main content
Harold Denver Roach -- St. Matthews
Harold Denver Roach -- St. Matthews

Harold Denver Roach

ST. MATTHEWS -- Graveside services for Mr. Harold Denver Roach will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Greater St. Stephens AME Church in St. Matthews.

Viewing will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, to include all COVID 19 precautions such as masks, social distancing and no congregating within the facility.

Services have been entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.

