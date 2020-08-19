Harold Denver Roach -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Harold Denver Roach of 116 Flagler Circle passed away at Dorn VA Hospital.
Funeral plans are incomplete and will be announced by Jenkins Funeral Home of St. Matthews.
Friends may call the residence or the funeral home. Due to COVID-19, the family will receive limited guests at the residence. Call 803-874-1991 prior to visiting.
To plant a tree in memory of Harold Roach as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
