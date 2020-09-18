Harold 'Boobah' Holman -- St. George

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ST. GEORGE -- Graveside service for Mr. Harold "Boobah" Holman, 63, of 109 Plum Branch, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Shady Grove United Methodist Church, St. George, with the rev. Huggins officiating.

Friends may call the residence or the Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday.

Online condolences can be made at www.Stevensfh.net.