Harold 'Boobah' Holman -- St. George
Harold 'Boobah' Holman -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- Graveside service for Mr. Harold "Boobah" Holman, 63, of 109 Plum Branch, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Shady Grove United Methodist Church, St. George, with the rev. Huggins officiating.

Friends may call the residence or the Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday.

Online condolences can be made at www.Stevensfh.net.

