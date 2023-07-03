ORANGEBURG -- Harold Bellinger, age 80, of 514 Duncan St., Orangeburg, SC, 29115, died June 28, 2023, at his residence following an extended illness.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday July 5, 2023, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations. Burial will be in Belleville Memorial Gardens.

Viewing will be held Tuesday July 4, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will receive guests at the residence.

Online condolences may be made at: gloversfuneralhome.com