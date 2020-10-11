Harold Augustus Jenkins Jr. -- Sharpsburg, Ga.

SHARPSBURG, Ga. -- LTC (Ret.) Harold Augustus Jenkins Jr., 77, transitioned from his earthly existence at his home, surrounded by loved ones, in Sharpsburg, on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.
Integrity in word and deed, fidelity to family and country and an abiding faith in God were the guiding virtues that informed his life.
Harold was born in McKeesport, Pa., on Aug. 8. 1943, to Lt. Harold Augustus Jenkins and Berniece Marion Pangburn. He was the oldest of six children: Kenneth Bruce, Sandramarie Yvonne, Stephen Forrest, Christopher Edwin and Vantony Arthur. Being a military family, they moved many times around the continental U.S. and Germany, and he attended quite a few schools during his formative years. In 1957, the family moved to Orangeburg, where his father assumed leadership of the ROTC program at then-S.C. State College. Harold entered Wilkinson Senior High School and graduated valedictorian of the class of 1961. Upon graduation from Wilkinson, he entered the United States Military Academy at West Point, N.Y. While there, his extracurricular activities included membership in the Cadet Chapel Choir, the Glee Club, the Debate Council and Forum, Bridge Club and on the track team. He was captain of the 1964-65 track team and still holds the record for the 440-“yard” dash.
In 1965, Harold graduated from West Point and was commissioned a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army Infantry. His professional military career took him to assignments at Fort Campbell, Ky., and Fort Benning, Ga., and then to the Republic of Vietnam, where he served as an advisor to the 22nd Vietnamese Ranger Battalion. Toward the end of his first tour, he requested a second tour on the condition he be assigned to the same unit. Harold said Vietnamese soldiers often said the Americans didn't really care about their cause because, unlike themselves, they came for a year and left. Unfortunately, they didn't realize many Americans returned to Vietnam on subsequent assignments, but didn't return to units in which they'd previously served. Harold wanted to disabuse them of that perception. Word has it the unit celebrated for a week upon his return.
During his leave between tours, in 1968, Harold married Laverne Caldwell of Orangeburg. Their union was blessed with a son, Harold III, and a daughter, Cheryl Denise.
Upon return from Vietnam, Harold was assigned to Fort Benning. While there, he pledged into the Epsilon Omega Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. From Georgia, the family moved to West Lafayette, Ind., where Harold attended Purdue University and received a master's degree in industrial relations. From Purdue, he was assigned to West Point as a tactical officer in the 4th Regiment, then on to the Republic of Korea, Fort Riley, Kan., and Fort Leavenworth, Kan., where he attended the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College (CGSC). A highlight of his career was being afforded the opportunity to return to West Point as a tactical officer, this time in the 1st Regiment. Toward the end of this tour, he was promoted to lieutenant colonel and moved to Frankfurt, Germany, where he served as the Headquarters V Corps Deputy G1. His final assignment was a return to Fort Leavenworth as an instructor at CGSC. Harold retired in 1988, ready to start a new chapter.
Though no longer on active duty, the family remained in Leavenworth, and Harold continued to support military readiness as a team chief and lead senior evaluator/coach/mentor in the Battle Command Training Program (BCTP), the Army's premiere training program for division commanders and their respective staffs and chains-of-command. Later, he became a defense contractor in the U.S. State Department's Africa Contingency Operations Training & Assistance Program (ACOTA), eventually becoming the country lead for peacekeeping training in Ethiopia. This was definitely another highlight in his service career. He retired in 2014.
In full retirement, Harold enjoyed his affiliation with Fairburn United Methodist Church, Fairburn, Ga., where he served on the board of trustees until his health began to fail.
Harold is now reunited with his parents, brothers Stephen and Bruce (killed in action in Vietnam, 1968), sister Sandramarie and grandparents in Glory. He is survived by his wife, Laverne; son Harold III (Tanesha) of Tyrone, Ga.; daughter Cheryl of Sharpsburg, Ga.; grandchildren, Meredith Walton (John) of Fort Huachuca, Ariz., Virginia Cooper (Anthony) of Dover Air Force Base, Del., Tyra Jenkins, Rachel Hartfield, Harold IV and Nicholas Jenkins; great-grandchildren, Anthony Cooper Jr., Ariel Rose Cooper and Alexander Bruce Cooper; brothers, Christopher Edwin (Gail) and Vantony Arthur (Brenda), both of Newport News, Va.; aunt, Margaret Dabney, of Richmond, Va.; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Out of an abundance of caution and respect for health and safety concerns, a memorial celebration is not planned at this time. The family requests that memorial gifts be made, as follows: By check, made payable to S.C. State University Foundation, P.O. Box 7187, Orangeburg, SC 29117, memo line: Jenkins ROTC Scholarship/LTC Harold A Jenkins Jr.; online, https://scstateconnect.scsu.edu/sslpage.aspx?pid=378, at drop-down box for gift designation, select “Other,” and enter “Jenkins ROTC Scholarship/LTC Harold A Jenkins Jr” (omit punctuation).
