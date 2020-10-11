Harold Augustus Jenkins Jr. -- Sharpsburg, Ga.

SHARPSBURG, Ga. -- LTC (Ret.) Harold Augustus Jenkins Jr., 77, transitioned from his earthly existence at his home, surrounded by loved ones, in Sharpsburg, on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.

Integrity in word and deed, fidelity to family and country and an abiding faith in God were the guiding virtues that informed his life.

Harold was born in McKeesport, Pa., on Aug. 8. 1943, to Lt. Harold Augustus Jenkins and Berniece Marion Pangburn. He was the oldest of six children: Kenneth Bruce, Sandramarie Yvonne, Stephen Forrest, Christopher Edwin and Vantony Arthur. Being a military family, they moved many times around the continental U.S. and Germany, and he attended quite a few schools during his formative years. In 1957, the family moved to Orangeburg, where his father assumed leadership of the ROTC program at then-S.C. State College. Harold entered Wilkinson Senior High School and graduated valedictorian of the class of 1961. Upon graduation from Wilkinson, he entered the United States Military Academy at West Point, N.Y. While there, his extracurricular activities included membership in the Cadet Chapel Choir, the Glee Club, the Debate Council and Forum, Bridge Club and on the track team. He was captain of the 1964-65 track team and still holds the record for the 440-“yard” dash.