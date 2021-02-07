 Skip to main content
Harold Aiken -- Gastonia, N.C.
Harold Aiken -- Gastonia, N.C.

GASTONIA, N.C. -- Mr. Harold Aiken, 71, of 2201 McClean St., Apt. C, Gastonia, and formerly of Elloree, passed away on Feb. 3, 2021, at Caramont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.

Graveside services for Mr. Aiken will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at Union AME Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Dr. Leslie Lovette officiating.

There will be no public viewing. Friends may call Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

