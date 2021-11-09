Harley Cecil Smoak Jr. -- St. Matthews

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at West End Cemetery. Honored to serve as pallbearers are Melvin Raysor Bolton, Brian Mann, Benjie Smoak, Richard Wise, Danny "Dusty" Burnette, and Greg Reddick. Honorary pallbearer will be Burke Jones. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.

Harley was born in St. Matthews and resided there his entire life. He was the son of the late Harley Cecil Smoak Sr. and Louise Lillian Betsill Smoak. He attended St. Matthews Public School, was in the S.C. National Guard, and a member of the First Baptist Church of St. Matthews. Harley was the owner of the family owned hardware store, Calhoun Supply Company, Inc. and worked there until his retirement. He enjoyed anything to do with the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and especially working in his yard. He was always raking and burning trash. Harley was a humble man who could fix or take apart near anything he set his mind to.