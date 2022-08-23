Harley Bozard -- Reevesville

REEVESVILLE -- Harley Bozard, 24, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday at Harleyville Southern Methodist Church with the Rev. Damon Williams and Matt Bosse officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Chaz Mizzell, Hunter Mizzell, Rhett Mizzell, Austin Mizzell, Tyler Evans, Justin Bucci, Brody Taylor and Cole Carter.

Visitation will be held Wednesday evening from 5 to 8 p.m. at Dorchester Academy, Shuler Gymnasium, 234 Academy Road, St. George.

Harley was born on Dec. 8, 1997, in Summerville, a son of Spence Bozard and Charlene Mizzell Mott. He was a 2016 graduate of Dorchester Academy and worked in the maintenance department at Santee Cooper. He enjoyed deer hunting and loved his dog, Katie. He was predeceased by grandparents, Shirley Minus, Vincine Mizzell and Eddie Bozard.

Surviving are his parents, Spence (Shannon) Bozard, Reevesville; Charlene (Jem) Mott; twin brother, Zachary Bozard; stepbrothers, Hagen (Jesse) Mott, Cody Maw and Jackson Maw; stepsisters, Halle and Hannah Mott; grandparents, Charles and Frankie Mizzell, Mike “Happy” Minus; Dottie Bozard and Ronald and Brenda Breedlove; and, great-grandmother, Christine McAlhaney.

Memorials may be made to Dorchester Academy Athletic Department, 234 Academy Road, St. George, SC 29477or Harleyville Southern Methodist Church, 138 Second Bend Road, P.O. Box 155, Harleyville, SC 29448.