Harkeem Quaman Akins -- Gaston

GASTON -- Harkeem Quaman Akins, 30, of 256 Roundtree Court, Gaston, passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Lexington County Medical Center.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 14, in Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Lees. The Denmark Chapel of Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services. Public viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 13.

The family and the funeral home have asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed and a face mask must be worn while attending all services. The family will be greeting friends at the home of the mother, Julia Akins, 45 Grant Road, Barnwell.