Hansel ‘Hank’ F. Emory Jr. -- Cope

Mr. Emory was born on July 23, 1952, in Meridian, MS. He was the son of the late Hansel F. Emory Sr. and the late Jean Reid Carpenter. He was a true outdoorsman. He loved fishing, all types of animals as well as gardening and planting flowers. He attended Charleston Southern University. Mr. Emory retired from Zeigler Chevrolet in Bamberg. He was a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. He was predeceased by his father, Hansel F. Emory Sr.; and his mother and stepfather, Jean Carpenter (Papa Jim).