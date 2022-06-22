Hansel ‘Hank’ F. Emory Jr. -- Cope

COPE -- Hansel “Hank” F. Emory Jr., 69, of Cope, passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022.
A Celebration of Life drop-in will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 26, at the home of Charlene and P.J. Heslep, 119 Ferndale Road, Cope.
Mr. Emory was born on July 23, 1952, in Meridian, MS. He was the son of the late Hansel F. Emory Sr. and the late Jean Reid Carpenter. He was a true outdoorsman. He loved fishing, all types of animals as well as gardening and planting flowers. He attended Charleston Southern University. Mr. Emory retired from Zeigler Chevrolet in Bamberg. He was a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. He was predeceased by his father, Hansel F. Emory Sr.; and his mother and stepfather, Jean Carpenter (Papa Jim).
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Kathy M. Emory; daughter, Kimberly Emory Smith (Trey); sisters, Melanie Stone (Gary), Nicole Ballew (Wade); brother, Khris Emory (Melissa); several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Memorials may be made to Prisma Health Midlands Foundation to Benefit Richland Trauma Services, 1600 Marion St., Columbia, SC 29201.
Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.