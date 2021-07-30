Hannah Carter -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Hannah Carter, 91, of 314 Bridge St., died Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Bamberg-Barnwell Emergency Medical Center, Bamberg.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 31, in the Family Cemetery, Bamberg (Hwy. 61 next to Free Gift Baptist Church).

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday in the chapel of the Carroll Mortuary of Bamberg, which will also be in charge of the services.

The family and the funeral home have asked that all COVID-19 precautions be followed, and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.