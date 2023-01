ST. MATTHEWS — Mr. Hammie Duckson of St. Matthews died Saturday at Prisma Health, Columbia.

Funeral plans are pending and will be announced by Carson Funeral Home, St. Matthews.

The family has requested that there be no visitation at the home of his brother, Mr. and Mrs. William Duckson due to COVID-19 restrictions. Telephone calls are appreciated.

Friends may call the funeral home for further funeral plans as they become available.