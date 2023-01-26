Hammie D. Duckson -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Funeral services for Hammie D. Duckson of Columbia will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Second Mount Beulah Baptist Church, St. Matthews, with the Rev. J. Bland officiating.Burial will be in the church cemetery. The casket will be placed in the church at 10 a.m.

The family has requested that there be no visitation at the residence of his brother, Deacon and Mrs. William W. Duckson.

Telephone calls are appreciated.

Following COVID-19 guidelines, masks are to be worn at the visitation and funeral services

Public viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26. Friends may call at the funeral home.

Carson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.