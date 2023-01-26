 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hammie D. Duckson -- Columbia

  • 0

COLUMBIA -- Funeral services for Hammie D. Duckson of Columbia will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Second Mount Beulah Baptist Church, St. Matthews, with the Rev. J. Bland officiating.Burial will be in the church cemetery. The casket will be placed in the church at 10 a.m.

The family has requested that there be no visitation at the residence of his brother, Deacon and Mrs. William W. Duckson.

Telephone calls are appreciated.

Following COVID-19 guidelines, masks are to be worn at the visitation and funeral services

Public viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26. Friends may call at the funeral home.

Carson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

New study shows traffic pollution can impair brain function

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News