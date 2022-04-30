Hallman E. Sease -- Ehrhardt

EHRHARDT – Mr. Hallman E. Sease, 81, of Ehrhardt, entered into rest Wednesday, April 28, 2022, at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston.

Born Aug. 3, 1940, in Colleton County, he was a son of the late Willie Hallman Sease and the late Geneva Miller Sease.

Hallman Sease lived and breathed the automoive world and was an icon in his beloved industry. His career in automotive sales began back in 1966 when he stepped out on faith and opened Sease's V.H.C. Inc. This led to the opening of Ehrhardt Motor Company in 1971, which he later expanded to include a second location in Hampton. Over the years, countless folks from all over sought Hallman's expert opinion and expertise in their choice of vehicle – and to them, and usually him as well, his word was the only one that mattered.

Mr. Sease had a passion for livestock and animals. Approximately, 12 years ago he purchased the Herndon Stockyards and then opened his own, H and S Stockyards nearly nine years ago. He also enjoyed farming, planting his usual crops of watermelon and cantaloupes, the harvest of which he always with great pride shared with his family and friends for 40 years.

Another passion of his was sports. He excelled as a player, coach and sponsor for four decades of fast-pitch softball. His early teams won 12 consecutive league titles, seven state championships, two regional titles and played in four nationals. He coached over 1,000 games and was voted the 1991 Regional Coach of the Year. Hallman was inducted into the 1998 South Carolina American Softball Association Hall of Fame. He was also a volunteer high dchool and youth coach.

His devotion as a friend, mentor, and coach of football and baseball, as well as his love of Andrew Jackson Academy led the faculty to honor him by naming their beloved football friend in his honor.

He was a community and church leader. He was a lifelong member of Mount Pleasant Evangelical Lutheran Church, where he was a member of the Sunday school and was a church councilman. He was honored as the 2005 grand marshal of the Schuetzenfest Christmas Parade because of the hardwork he had done to ensure the integrity and growth of the Town of Ehrhardt. He was voted Bamberg County Chamber of Commerce's Waddy Thompson Citizen of the Year 2016.

Surviving are his wife, the love and light of his life for over 60 years, Mrs. Eunice “Flucie” A. Hughes Sease; three children, Ginger Godley, Gene Sease and his wife Julie, and Kristi Sease, all of Ehrhardt; six grandchildren, Nicolas Godley, Gabby Sease, Doyle Hayden, Chandler Hayden, Hall Sease and Harlo Sease; a brother, Ralph Sease and his wife Linda of Lodge, a brother-in-law, Bennie Hughes and his wife Marsha of Ehrhardt; and a sister-in-law, Wilma Wilson and her husband Bennie of Bamberg; as well as his beloved and faithful companion, Bella. He is also survived by a large and loving host of nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by a nephew, Willie Shane Sease.

Flowers will be accepted, or the family has suggested that memorial contributions be made to the following: Mount Pleasant Evangelical Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 249, Ehrhardt, SC 29081; or to Andrew Jackson Academy, P.O. Box 98, Ehrhardt, SC 29081.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30, in the Andrew Jackson Academy Gymnasium, 7054 Broxton Bridge Road, Ehrhardt.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at Mount Pleasant Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1173 Mount Pleasant Road, Ehrhardt. The Rev. Rick Mason is officiating. Interment will follow in the churchyard.

Arrangements by Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, Ehrhardt-Bamberg Chapel, 2515 Lowcountry Highway, Ehrhardt (803-267-1971). Visit the guestbook online at www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.