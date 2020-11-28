 Skip to main content
H. V. Mingo -- Olar
OLAR -- H. V. Mingo, 65, of 12265 Carolina Highway, transitioned on Nov. 26, 2020, at Prisma Health Richland.

Funeral arrangements will be provided at a later date.

Friends may call at the residence, but a facial mask is required.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to the Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

