H.V. "Crackeye" Mingo -- Olar
H.V. "Crackeye" Mingo -- Olar

H.V. "Crackeye" Mingo

OLAR -- Graveside services for Mr. H.V. "Crackeye" Mingo, 67, of 12265 Carolina Highway, will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Honeyford Baptist Church Cemetery, Denmark.

Viewing for the public will be held on Monday from noon to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home. Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.

