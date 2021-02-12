H. LaVerne Blewer Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- H. LaVerne Blewer Jr., 73, of Orangeburg, passed away Feb. 10, 2021, following an extended illness. He was a wonderful father and the loving husband of Wanda Rogers Blewer for nearly 48 years.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 15, at Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Brian Self officiating. A public viewing will be available at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home during normal business hours both Saturday and Sunday.

CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.

LaVerne was born in Orangeburg to Janet Avant Blewer and the late Harold LaVerne Blewer Sr. He was a graduate of Edisto High School and Cope Area Vocation Center. LaVerne was the founder and owner of Browsabout Antiques in Orangeburg and a former agent with Independent Life. He loved meeting and talking with folks who came into his store. In his earlier career, he was in the building and construction industry. LaVerne was a life-long member of Ebenezer Baptist Church and a former Deacon and Trustee. He loved spending time with his family at gatherings and cook outs where conversation was never in short supply.