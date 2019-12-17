{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Gwendolyn Porter Still, 82, of Orangeburg, will be held 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in the Folk Funeral Home chapel, Williston, with Preacher Bobby Etheridge officiating; burial will be in the Williston Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

Mrs. Gwendolyn passed away Saturday, Dec. 14.

Born in Barnwell County, she was the daughter of the late Norman Porter and Marie Baxley Porter Johnson and was married to the late Albert “Tadpole” Still. She was a homemaker and attended the Church of the Nazarene.

Survivors include her daughters, Frances Mills of Branchville and Annie Ruth (Bill) Giles of Columbia; sons Conway Albert Still of Troy, North Carolina and Joseph Allen Still of Branchville; her brother, Ernest “Sam” Gantt of Pelion; grandchildren Bennett Newsome, Laina (Jerome) Teschendorf, Tony Hall, Sarah (Michael) Hein, David Ray Still and Annie Marie (Phillip) Scott; and great-grandchildren Dakota Tesch, Alivia Marie Whitaker, Leiah Bell Polk, Autumn Rose Taylor, Ava Elizabeth Hein, Georgia Alexandra and Trinton Scott.

Folk Funeral Home Inc. and Crematory, Williston, is assisting the family with arrangements.

