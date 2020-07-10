Gwendolyn 'Mickey' Baxter-White -- North
Gwendolyn 'Mickey' Baxter-White -- North

NORTH -- Ms. Gwendolyn "Mickey" Baxter-White, 61, of the Chapel Hill Community, 336 Iva Road, North, entered her heavenly home on July 6, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 2 until 8 p.m. Friday, July 10, at Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Swansea.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 11.

The Services of Commendation (interment) will be held at Flora Branch Baptist Church, North, following the funeral services.

