Gwendolyn 'Mickey' Baxter-White -- North

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORTH -- Ms. Gwendolyn "Mickey" Baxter-White, 61, of the Chapel Hill Community, 336 Iva Road, North, entered her heavenly home on July 6, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 2 until 8 p.m. Friday, July 10, at Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Swansea.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 11.

The Services of Commendation (interment) will be held at Flora Branch Baptist Church, North, following the funeral services.

You may view the services live by visiting www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net, or via the establishment's facebook page.

Further condolences can be made at www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.

To plant a tree in memory of Gwendolyn Baxter-White as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.