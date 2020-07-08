Gwendolyn 'Mickey' Baxter -- North
Gwendolyn 'Mickey' Baxter -- North

NORTH -- Ms. Gwendolyn “Mickey” Baxter, 61, of the Chapel Hill Community, 133 Iva Road, North, entered her heavenly home on Monday, July 6, 2020.

Funeral services are incomplete and professional services have been entrusted to Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Swansea.

Further condolences can be made at www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.

