ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Gwendolyn Kennerly, 68, of 866 Glover St., Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park.
Mrs. Kennerly passed away on Thursday, Dec. 12, at Prisma Health Baptist Hospital.
Visitation will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.
You have free articles remaining.
Family and friends may call at the residence, 866 Glover St., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory of Orangeburg.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.