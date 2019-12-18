{{featured_button_text}}
Gwendolyn Kennerly

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Gwendolyn Kennerly, 68, of 866 Glover St., Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park.

Mrs. Kennerly passed away on Thursday, Dec. 12, at Prisma Health Baptist Hospital.

Visitation will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.

Family and friends may call at the residence, 866 Glover St., Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory of Orangeburg.

