COLUMBIA - Gwendolyn H. Risher, 61, of 260 Wild Olive Drive, Columbia, SC, died at Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital, on March 27, 2023.

Viewing will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Funeral service will be Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Lovely Hill Baptist Convention Center St. George, SC, at 3:00 p.m., Pastor Rev. Constance McLeod will be officiating. Burial will be at House of God Church Cemetery St. George, SC.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will not receive limited guest due to COVID-19.