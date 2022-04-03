Guy Morton Rich -- Neeses

NEESES -- Guy Morton Rich, 101, of Neeses passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 2, 2022, surrounded by his loving daughters.

Mr. Rich was born on March 14, 1921, in Greensboro, Vermont. He was the son of the late Samuel Rich and the late Lou Bocash Rich. He served in the United States Air Force and the United States Navy where he fought in World War II. Mr. Rich was a lifetime member of the Progress Masonic Lodge #356, a lifetime member of the Omar Shrine Temple in Orangeburg and the Eastern Star Lodge #362. Anyone that knew Mr. Rich knew his love for the outdoors. His favorite pastime was training coon dogs. He was a member of the Norway Coon Club. When he wasn't hunting at night, he could be found at the Ridge Hunting Club enjoying the outdoors and listening to the dogs. He was predeceased by his wife of 72 years, Mary Rich; his parents; three brothers, Dan, Trig, Gorden; four sisters, Becky, Arlene, Agatha, Pearl; and a son-in-law, Bobby.

Guy leaves behind two daughters, Judy (Skip) Reynolds, Sandy Melton; five grandchildren, Dionne (Ken) Adams, Wayne (Charity) Jackson, Lizanne (Rick) Beach, David (Robin) Jackson, Mitch (Nicole) Melton; 14 great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great-grandchildren.

The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to Mr. Guy's son-in-law, Skip Reynolds, for all of the love and care that he gave to Mr. Rich during the last several years. They would also like to thank Edisto Hospice for their support over the last several months.

A graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, at Hopewell Southern Methodist Church, 311 Kurt Poole Road, Neeses. Dr. John Hucks will be officiating.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg, prior to the graveside service.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Mr. Rich's granddaughters and grandsons.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children at 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.

