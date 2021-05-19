Guy Jones -- Orlando, Fla.

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Guy Jones, 58, of Orlando Florida, formerly of Springfield, passed away May 8, 2021.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 20, in the Woodford Community Cemetery, North.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, at Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Neeses.
Friends may contact the funeral establishment.
Online condolences can be forwarded to www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.
