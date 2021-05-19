 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Guy Jones -- Orlando, Fla.
0 comments

Guy Jones -- Orlando, Fla.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Guy Jones, 58, of Orlando Florida, formerly of Springfield, passed away May 8, 2021.

Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 20, in the Woodford Community Cemetery, North.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, at Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Neeses.

Friends may contact the funeral establishment.

Online condolences can be forwarded to www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News