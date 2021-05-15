Guy Jones -- Daytona Beach, Fla.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- Mr. Guy Jones, of Daytona Beach, Florida, and formerly of Springfield, South Carolina, passed away on May 8, 2021.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and professional services have been entrusted to Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Neeses.

Due to Covid-19 precautions, the family will not be receiving visitors; however, you may contact the funeral establishment.

Online condolences may be sent to www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.