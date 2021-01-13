Gussie Robert Dukes

ORANGEBURG -- Gussie Robert Dukes, 67, of Orangeburg, passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Gus was the husband of Judy Barnes Dukes.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, in the Dukes Harley Funeral Home chapel, with the Rev. John Paul Sibly officiating. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.

Gus was born in Orangeburg, a son of the late David W. Dukes and Loydis Myers Dukes.

Survivors include his wife; son, Donald Earl Dukes (Carrie); grandsons, Donovan Dukes, Ruben Dukes and Robbie Dukes; and brother, Billy Wayne Dukes (Mary Ellen). He was predeceased by his son, James Robert Dukes; and a brother, David Wesley Dukes.

