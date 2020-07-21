Gussie Nell Salley Tucker -- Columbia
0 comments

Gussie Nell Salley Tucker -- Columbia

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Gussie Nell Salley Tucker

COLUMBIA -- Private graveside services are being held for Mrs. Gussie Nell Salley Tucker, formerly of Orangeburg.

Surviving are her husband, the Rev. James Tucker; son Terrance Tucker; daughter Kesha (Trini) Harp; brother James H. Salley; sisters Dr. Judith Salley Guydon, Merciel Mullins and Eartha Salley Stevens; three grandchildren; dear cousin Louise Oestricker; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

To plant a tree in memory of Gussie Tucker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News