Gussie Nell Salley Tucker -- Columbia

Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

COLUMBIA -- Private graveside services are being held for Mrs. Gussie Nell Salley Tucker, formerly of Orangeburg.

Surviving are her husband, the Rev. James Tucker; son Terrance Tucker; daughter Kesha (Trini) Harp; brother James H. Salley; sisters Dr. Judith Salley Guydon, Merciel Mullins and Eartha Salley Stevens; three grandchildren; dear cousin Louise Oestricker; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.