Gussie Nell Salley Tucker -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Private graveside services are being held for Mrs. Gussie Nell Salley Tucker, formerly of Orangeburg.
Surviving are her husband, the Rev. James Tucker; son Terrance Tucker; daughter Kesha (Trini) Harp; brother James H. Salley; sisters Dr. Judith Salley Guydon, Merciel Mullins and Eartha Salley Stevens; three grandchildren; dear cousin Louise Oestricker; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
To plant a tree in memory of Gussie Tucker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
