Gussie Mae Jamison Brown Forest -- Cordova

CORDOVA -- Gussie Mae Jamison Brown Forest, 85, of 128 Terry St., died March 20, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center.
Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.
To plant a tree in memory of Gussie Forest as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
