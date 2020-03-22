Gussie Mae Jamison Brown Forest -- Cordova
0 comments

Gussie Mae Jamison Brown Forest -- Cordova

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CORDOVA -- Gussie Mae Jamison Brown Forest, 85, of 128 Terry St., died March 20, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Gussie Forest as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News