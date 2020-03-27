Gussie Mae Jamison Brown Forest -- Cordova

CORDOVA -- Mrs. Gussie Mae Jamison Brown Forest, 85, of 128 Terry St., died March 20, 2020, at tRMC following a brief illness.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Granger Baptist Church cemetery, Elloree, with the Rev. Dr. Edward Prince officiating.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Viewing will be held from 12 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 27, 2020.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Gussie Forest as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.