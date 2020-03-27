Gussie Mae Jamison Brown Forest -- Cordova

CORDOVA -- Mrs. Gussie Mae Jamison Brown Forest, 85, of 128 Terry St., died March 20, 2020, at tRMC following a brief illness.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Granger Baptist Church cemetery, Elloree, with the Rev. Dr. Edward Prince officiating.
Viewing will be held from 12 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 27, 2020.
Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.
