Gussella B. Brown -- Ridgeway
Gussella B. Brown

RIDGEWAY – Graveside funeral services for Gussella B. Brown, 88, of 117 Bellefield Road, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, in Belleville Memorial Gardens. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

She died June 24 at Ridgeway Manor Healthcare.

There will be no public viewing.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

