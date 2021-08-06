Grover Lee Howell -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Grover Lee Howell 67, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at his residence.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel in St. Matthews.

Viewing will take place on Monday, Aug. 9 from 3 to 7 p.m.

Masks are to be worn during the viewing and during the services.

Family and friends may call and visit the residence of his daughter, Joyce Parler, at 843 Stilton Road in Orangeburg.

Services are entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.