Grover Cleveland Shuler -- West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA -- Grover Cleveland Shuler, 84, of West Columbia, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's.

Grover was born on July 3, 1936, to Ennis Berry and George Cleveland Shuler of Bowman. He was a graduate of Bowman High School Class of 1954. He went on to attend Mars Hill College and received a degree in Business Administration from the University of South Carolina in 1958. He went to work for the South Carolina Agricultural Stabilization Conservation Service Office of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, where he remained until his retirement in 1996.

Grover is survived by his wife of 60 years, Patricia “Patsy” Steedly; daughter and son-in-law, Kim (Gary) Ferguson of Columbia; grandson, Christopher Coward of Fort Gordon, Georgia; granddaughter, Mary Elizabeth Blitch of Columbia; four great-grandchildren, Aiden, Allura, Ashton and Benjamin; brother, Robert (Gail) Shuler of Bowman; sisters, Sandra Baughman and Sally Fogle of Orangeburg; and sister-in-law Lynn Rhode of Round-O. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Kelvin Cleveland of West Columbia.

A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the high COVID numbers at this time.