Grover Cleveland Shuler -- West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA -- A memorial service for Grover Shuler will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1201 Mohawk Drive, West Columbia. Dress will be casual.
Grover was born July 3, 1936, and passed away on Jan. 18, 2021, from complications of COVID. Grover was the son of the late George Shuler and Ennis Berry Shuler of Bowman. He is survived by his wife, Patricia "Patsy" Shuler; daughter, Kimberly (Gary) Ferguson of Columbia; grandson, Christopher Coward of Fort Gordon, Georgia; granddaughter, Mary Elizabeth Blitch of Columbia; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Allura, Ashton and Benjamin Coward; brother, Robert (Gayle) Shuler of Bowman; sisters, Sandra Baughman and Sally Fogle of Orangeburg; and sister-in-law, Lynn Rhode of Round-O. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Kelvin C. Shuler of West Columbia.
We would like to thank everyone for their kindness and prayers over the last two years.
