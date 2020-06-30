Gretta Brown -- Harleyville
0 comments

Gretta Brown -- Harleyville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HARLEYVILLE -- Gretta Brown, 57, of Harleyville, passed away on June 28, 2020 at Trident Medical Center, Charleston.

Services are incomplete at this time.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 W. Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George (843-563-4332).

To plant a tree in memory of Gretta Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News