Gretta Belinda Pooser Brown -- Harleyville
0 comments

Gretta Belinda Pooser Brown -- Harleyville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HARLEYVILLE -- Gretta Belinda Pooser Brown, 57, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Trident Medical Center.

Viewing at the funeral home will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 2. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday July 3, at Greater St Paul AME Church, 633 Thomas Kate Road, Harleyville.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC 29477 (853-563-4332).

To plant a tree in memory of Gretta Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News