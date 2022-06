SPRINGFIELD -- Ms. Greta L. Steadman, 47, of 114 Skyland Drive, Springfield, entered into eternal rest on June 4, 2022.

The family has requested a private funeral service, though you are thanked for your support during this time. There will be no public visitation.

Professional services have been entrusted to Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Neeses.

The family will not be receiving friends at this time. Online condolences can be forwarded to www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.