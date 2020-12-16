Gregory Wearing Sr.

SANTEE -- Graveside services for Deacon Gregory Wearing Sr. of 209 Empire Lane will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Island Cemetery, Santee. COVID-19 precautions, including masks, will be required for persons attending the service.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family will not be receiving guests at the residence; however, you may contact Ryan Wearing at 803-378-0596.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

Friends may call the funeral home.