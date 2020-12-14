 Skip to main content
Gregory Wearing Sr. -- Santee
Gregory Wearing Sr. -- Santee

SANTEE -- Mr. Gregory Wearing Sr., 62, of 209 Empire Lane, Santee, passed away at Prisma Health Parkside, Columbia, on Dec. 12, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family will not be receiving guests at the residence; however, you may contact Ryan Wearing at 803-378-0596. Friends may also call the funeral home.

