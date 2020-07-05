Gregory V. Gardner Sr. -- Orangeburg

Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

In an effort to adhere to COVID-19 precautions regarding social distancing, the family requests masks be worn at the family residence, 1869 McMichael St., Orangeburg, or condolences may be made via telephone to his niece, Ms. Bridgett Jamison, 803-378-7017, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.