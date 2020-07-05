Gregory V. Gardner Sr. -- Orangeburg
Gregory V. Gardner Sr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Gregory V. Gardner Sr., 68, of 745 Malibu Drive, Orangeburg, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

In an effort to adhere to COVID-19 precautions regarding social distancing, the family requests masks be worn at the family residence, 1869 McMichael St., Orangeburg, or condolences may be made via telephone to his niece, Ms. Bridgett Jamison, 803-378-7017, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

