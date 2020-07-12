Gregory V. Gardner -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Gregory V. Gardner, 69, of 745 Malibu Drive, Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. Monday, July 13, at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia. The Rev. Julius Sistrunk will officiate.

Mr. Gardner passed away Wednesday, July 1, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 12, following funeral services. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

