Gregory V. Gardner -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Gregory V. Gardner -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Gregory V. Gardner, 69, of 745 Malibu Drive, Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. Monday, July 13, at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia. The Rev. Julius Sistrunk will officiate.

Mr. Gardner passed away Wednesday, July 1, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 12, following funeral services. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Gregory Gardner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News