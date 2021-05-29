 Skip to main content
Gregory Tyler -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Gregory Tyler, 63, of 313 Winchester Ave., Orangeburg, passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021, at his residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and professional services have been entrusted to Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Neeses.

The family will receive visitors at the residence; however, they ask that you follow all COVID-19 guidelines when visiting.

Online condolences can be forwarded to Jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.

