 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gregory Tyler -- Norway
0 comments

Gregory Tyler -- Norway

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NORWAY -- Mr. Gregory Tyler, 63, of 313 Winchester Ave., Norway, transitioned to be with the Lord on Friday morning, May 28, 2021, at his residence.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at Cedar Grove Baptist Church, Norway.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 4, at Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Neeses.

The family will receive friends at the residence; however, they are asking that you follow all COVID-19 guidelines when visiting and attending any services.

Online condolences may be submitted at www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News