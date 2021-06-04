Gregory Tyler -- Norway

NORWAY -- Mr. Gregory Tyler, 63, of 313 Winchester Ave., Norway, transitioned to be with the Lord on Friday morning, May 28, 2021, at his residence.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at Cedar Grove Baptist Church, Norway.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 4, at Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Neeses.

The family will receive friends at the residence; however, they are asking that you follow all COVID-19 guidelines when visiting and attending any services.

Online condolences may be submitted at www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.