Gregory Paul Phillips Jr. -- Lexington

Phil was born in Orangeburg, a son of Gregory Paul Phillips Sr. and the late Phyllis Kinsey Olsen. He graduated from Orangeburg Prep and earned his Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of SC in 1994. He worked as a Project Manager with Image Resource Group in Columbia. He grew up as a member of First Baptist Church of Orangeburg and was currently a member of Mt. Horeb Methodist Church in Lexington, where he was active in the Men's Group. Phil lived his life with amazing wit, enthusiasm, style and love.