Gregory Paul Phillips Jr. -- Lexington

LEXINGTON -- Gregory Paul Phillips Jr.,48, lovingly known as "Phil," entered into eternal glory in heaven on March 4, 2020.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 8, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Orangeburg, 1240 Russell St., with the Rev. Ryan Tucker officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
Phil was born in Orangeburg, a son of Gregory Paul Phillips Sr. and the late Phyllis Kinsey Olsen. He graduated from Orangeburg Prep and earned his Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of SC in 1994. He worked as a Project Manager with Image Resource Group in Columbia. He grew up as a member of First Baptist Church of Orangeburg and was currently a member of Mt. Horeb Methodist Church in Lexington, where he was active in the Men's Group. Phil lived his life with amazing wit, enthusiasm, style and love.
Survivors include his father, Gregory Paul Phillips Sr. (Debbie Stokes Phillips); wife, Charity Jackson Phillips; children, Gregory Paul "Trey" Phillips III and Isabella Grace Phillips; friend and stepson, Austin Jackson; his devoted sisters, Sundai Phillips Hall (Alex) and Wendy Renee Gibson; nephew, Alexander "Lex" D. Hall; many other nieces and nephews; mothers and fathers-in law; sisters and brothers-in-law; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
In addition to his mother, Phil was predeceased by his grandparents, George and Dorothy Phillips, Lee and Ruth Kinsey and Betty Jo Stokes Young.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Capital Campaign, 1240 Russell St., Orangeburg, SC 29115, American Cancer Society, SC Chapter, 200 Center Point Circle, Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29210, St. Jude Children's Research, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942 or a charity of one's choice.
Full obit and online condolences are available at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
